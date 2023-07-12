The Rock responds to Twitter jab by Grayson Waller

Last week’s WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden saw Grayson Waller lose to WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Not counting his WWE Main Event and 205 Live appearances, this was Waller’s main roster in-ring debut, following his call up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, and his debut at The World’s Most Famous Arena.

Waller later took to Twitter to knock WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who made his official WWE TV debut as Rocky Maivia at the 1996 Survivor Series event from MSG. “This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels,” Waller wrote.

Waller tweeted a video today after getting his hands on a replica of the infamous attire Rock wore to the ring at the Survivor Series that night. “Can you imagine making your debut in Madison Square Garden, of all places, and you wear something like this?,” Waller asked, laughing. “Hold on, I gotta put this on. Oh my God. [laughs] Oh my God, this is so cringe. Do you smell what I’m cooking? [laughs] This is yuck!” He captioned the video with, “I change my mind, my MSG debut was better.”

Rock responded on Twitter this evening, agreeing with Waller about the outfit, while also firing shots at the Australian Superstar. Rock blamed the outfit on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who was actually on the opposing (and losing) team in the Traditional Survivor Series match that night. “Man you’re right! That outfit was so cringe [laughing emoji] [clapping hands emoji x 2] Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea [laughing emoji],” he wrote.

Waller then fired back and invited The Rock on The Grayson Waller Effect. “Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit. You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub #GWEffect,” he wrote.

Rock has not responded to Waller’s invite as of this writing.

This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels pic.twitter.com/kzmzOT7Amm — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 9, 2023

I change my mind, my MSG debut was better pic.twitter.com/GAoajLMoTi — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 12, 2023

Man you’re right!

That outfit was so cringe 😂👏🏾👏🏾

Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.

Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.

Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea 🤣 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 12, 2023