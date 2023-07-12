NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 671,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 32.09% from last week’s 508,000 viewers for the taped Independence Day episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 53.84% last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.20 rating represents 256,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 54.22% from the 166,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far. This was the first NXT without an overrun since November 30, 2021. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 32.09% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 53.84% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 15.29% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 42.85% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the post-Great American Bash show.

Tuesday’s live edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – an appearance by The Judgment Day, Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak, the main show debut of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile in a non-title match, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Joe Coffey with Tony D’Angelo’s future on the line, plus Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov in a #1 Contenders match. The main event ended up being The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.