Ilja Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker on tonight’s NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Dragunov will get his title shot at the Great American Bash.

The NXT Great American Bash is scheduled for Sunday 7/30 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Here is the updated lineup-

–NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

–NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (C) vs. Mustafa Ali