NWA Women’s Title Match Confirmed For NWA 75

Kamille will be defending the NWA Women’s Championship against Natalia Markova at NWA 75 next month.

The match was made official on this evening’s edition of Powerrr, which saw Markova lead Pretty Empowered to a victory over Ruthie Jay, M95, and the champ in tag team action. Joe Galli revealed on commentary that Markova would be challenging Kamille at NWA 75.