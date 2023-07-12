Notes on Kip Sabian, Blood & Guts, and WWE in Atlanta

– Fightful Select reports that WWE is not going to be making any WrestleMania or Royal Rumble announcements coming up for Atlanta, Georgia. Next week’s edition of WWE Raw on July 17 in Atlanta is being held at the State Farm Arena. It’s the first Raw show held in Atlanta in four years.

– Blood & Guts is now official

Representing The Blackpool Combat Club: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, & PAC

Representing The Golden Elite: Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, & Kota Ibushi

– Kip Sabian alluded on Twitter late yesterday that he may have signed a long term deal to stay with AEW.