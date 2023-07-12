News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, with the go-home build for next week’s Blood & Guts show. AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight:

* Nick Wayne debuts vs. Swerve Strickland

* Komander vs. Chris Jericho

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill

* We will take a closer look at Blood & Guts, and the final member for each team will be announced