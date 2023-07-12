Kevin Nash doubles down on bashing WWE’s LA Knight
As previously noted, LA Knight was called out by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for being “an absolute rip off” of The Rock. In a follow-up podcast, Nash continued to criticize Knight…
“There’s so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/[Steve] Austin. I mean, the guy’s been in the business for like 10 years — why didn’t he get over anywhere else? If you’re not over in three years, it’s probably just not gonna happen.”
“I was like, ‘Okay, this is a rib, right?’ And then, it’s not — it’s just what the character is. So, I get hot, and I’m like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me, right?’ But they [fans on social media] said I buried the guy. I didn’t say he couldn’t work, I’ve never seen him in the ring. I just said it [the character] wasn’t very original. I’m not gonna apologize. I think it’s a blatant rip-off, but I didn’t mean any harm.”
