Former WWF star Mike “Mantaur” Halac passes away

Former WWF star Mantaur, real name Mike Halac, passed away yesterday at the age of 55. His death was announced by his daughter Demi on social media. No cause of death was announced.

“It’s Michael’s daughter Demi, I’m sorry to break the bad news that my dad has passed away,” she wrote from his account. “He went peacefully in his sleep. He’s no longer in pain. This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others. I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me.”

The Omaha native wrestled for the WWF between 1994 and 1995, first as Bruiser Mastino, and then as the infamous Mantaur and had Jim Cornette as his manager briefly. He was last seen on WWF television as a lumberjack at the In Your House 2 pay-per-view in July 1995.

He returned to the WWF a year later as Goldust’s bodyguard and then joined the USWA as Tank, a member of The Truth Commission. His biggest moment came when he defeated Jerry Lawler for the USWA Unified World title in March 1997. He lost the title back to Lawler a week later. He briefly had another stint in the WWF in the Summer of 1997 with The Truth Commission.