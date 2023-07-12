Fastlane 2023 tickets on pre-sale now

Tickets for the 2023 edition of the Fastlane premium live event went on pre-sale today on Ticketmaster.com using the code FASTLANE.

Ticket prices start from just $39 and all the way up to $554 for ringside seats. The public on-sale starts on Friday, July 14 at 10AM ET.

The show will take place on Saturday, October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s the first time since its inception that Fastlane is being held later in the year as previous versions took place in February or March.