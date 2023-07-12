Britt Baker on magazine cover, Matt Cardona vs. Colt Cabana

– Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is featured on the cover the PennStater magazine.

Really proud of this one! As a proud @penn_state alum, this is really special. WE ARE 💙 Check out the link:https://t.co/fzPJquA0kg@RJPennStater pic.twitter.com/526ld4fog2 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 12, 2023

– Colt Cabana is expected to go toe-to-toe against Matt Cardona at the Premier Wrestling Network Wrestling Showcase on Saturday, September 9th, and the winner will be crowned the inaugural Premier Men’s Champion. The news was first announced on Busted Open Radio by PSN co-owner Freddie Prinze Jr.