Britt Baker on magazine cover, Matt Cardona vs. Colt Cabana

Jul 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is featured on the cover the PennStater magazine.

– Colt Cabana is expected to go toe-to-toe against Matt Cardona at the Premier Wrestling Network Wrestling Showcase on Saturday, September 9th, and the winner will be crowned the inaugural Premier Men’s Champion. The news was first announced on Busted Open Radio by PSN co-owner Freddie Prinze Jr.

