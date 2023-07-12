AEW to expand PPV schedule?

Fightful reports Warner Brothers Discovery would like AEW to expand their Pay Per View schedule. Possibly even to one PPV a month. This comes as part of Media Rights negotiations.

WBD sources would not confirm if this means they are asking for AEW PPVs to be on MAX.

AEW previously expanded their special event schedule, adding Forbidden Door last year, and AEW All In this year. However, there have been no additional broadcast plans revealed as of yet. It was noted that nothing in the new deal has been finalized, at least as far as what sources have revealed, and this could change, but the expanded schedule is being discussed.