WWE Raw rating/viewers for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.809 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.com. This is down 1.03% from last week’s 1.828 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.851 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.854 million), the second hour drew 1.869 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.843 million) and the final hour drew 1.707 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.787 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.49 key demo rating. The 0.56 key demo rating represents 727,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.67% from the 634,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.49 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the thirteenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourteenth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with five others. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.03% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 4.27% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.27% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s live WWE RAW aired from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, with the following line-up announced head of time – WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match, Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match, Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, a face-off with Logan Paul and Ricochet, Maxxine Dupri’s Alpha Academy graduation ceremony, plus Cody Rhodes delivering a “special” message to Brock Lesnar. The main event ended up being The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.