Purrazzo wants to face Iwatani and Trinity Fatu wants to work with Mariah May and Club Venus at Multiverse United 2

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Prior to IMPACT Slammiversary, Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity Fatu spoke about Multiverse United 2 and who from STARDOM they want to face at the event:

Deonna Purrazzo:

Again, it’s been a long time since I’ve competed in STARDOM. The last tour of Japan I did was 2018. And there’s been a lot of people who’ve like come up through the ranks in STARDOM. I think to have them compete at Multiverse United and just introduce the IMPACT Universe to STARDOM and some of those women who might not be as known in the States would be incredible. But there’s one rematch that I’d love to have against Mayu Iwatani .The last time we competed was back in Ring Of Honor for the then Women of Honor women’s championship and she defeated me. So I would love to revisit that and kind of get that revenge.

Trinity Fatu:

I really enjoy going back and forth with Mariah May on Twitter and Club Venus. I think they’re very entertaining. I think they’re very cool, very talented. So I wouldn’t mind being in the mix with those ladies somehow or at some point.

