Notes on Kevin Nash and Bully Ray

– Kevin Nash recently talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he views the WWE head as a ‘father figure.’ Nash talked about his relationship with McMahon on the latest episode of Kliq This, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc).

On his relationship with McMahon: “Not to keep it respectful, it’s just because he was, you know, he was like a father figure to me. Especially as we’ve gotten older, you know? I always make sure that I wish him a happy birthday.”

On whether McMahon always gives him time to talk: “Yes. I think he knows that I generally — you know when somebody generally likes you — and I know he knows I genuinely like him as a human being.”

– In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray brought up the idea of a ROH-centric show in the context of a discussion regarding CM Punk’s victory over Samoa Joe (per Wrestling Inc). Ray called out AEW owner Tony Khan, suggesting the lack of a consistent show focused on the talent at Ring of Honor constitutes a missed opportunity. You can find a highlight from Ray and listen to the full podcast below.

On the value of producing an ROH show:

“If you bought Ring of Honor, what did you buy it for? I could sit here and tell you all day long, it was bought because of the library. Now you have a product that you’re putting out there, every once in a while there is a pay-per-view. But I’d love to see a show dedicated to Ring of Honor. If you bought this company, you must have faith in this company. If you bought up some of the talent, you must have faith in some of the talent. And what a great way to break up three days of AEW television but with a Ring of Honor show.”