Notes on CM Punk and Keith Lee

– According to Fightful Select, AEW is looking to finally have the match between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee at some point this year. Originally it was suppose to take place at Double or Nothing, but those plans changed.

– According to PWTorch, CM Punk is taking his role as a locker room leader seriously and is incentivized to “repair his damaged reputation”.

The belief is that he is taking pride in the idea that Collision is “his show” and he’s “putting his stamp” on it both on-screen and off-screen.

Of course, the positivity towards Punk isn’t shared by everyone in the locker room, but overall, the response to him looks to be moving in the right direction.

There were some issues after the very first week when he returned and took some digs at The Elite during his promo, but that seems to have died down significantly and there has been nothing else said since then.