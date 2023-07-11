News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT will air on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the Road to Great American Bash heats up. WWE has announced the following card for tonight-

* The Judgment Day comes to NXT

* Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade

* Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak

* The main show debut of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile in a non-title match

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Joe Coffey. If Stacks wins, Tony D’Angelo will be released from jail with all charges dropped and The Family will receive a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus

* Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at The Great American Bash on July 30