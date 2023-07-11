Moxley’s returning to Wrestling Revolver, Khan’s dog passes away, and Slammiversary Fallout match announced

– Jon Moxley returns at Wrestling REVOLVER for the Heat Em Up event on Thursday, August 3rd at the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Signed for 8/3#RevolverHEAT

Dayton, OH

LIVE on @FiteTV+ The RETURN of

Jon Moxley! Also: Matt Cardona, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Masha Slamovich, Max the Impaler + more!

– Tony Khan’s family dog passed away.

On her 15th birthday, my family said goodbye to our beloved Shanelle last night. My sister Shanna picked out the perfect family dog in 2008 to step in right after we’d lost the previous perfect family dog Vader (Darth Vader/Big Van Vader), whom she’d also picked out in 1997, so clearly Shanna has a great eye. Shanelle was the smartest dog I ever met, she split her time between living at my parents’ house and living with my sister, she was always the Queen of the house (her hobby was watching tv and barking at every animal that appeared on screen, especially in commercial breaks, oddly enough), and our family will always cherish all of the great memories we have with Shanelle. Rest In Peace Shanelle.

– Just Announced for Slammiversary Fallout on July 16 from St Clair College in Windsor, ON..