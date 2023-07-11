John Cena’s UK WrestleMania call backed by MPs

Wrestle Mania has been going for over four decades and it continues attracting bigger crowds from across the world, with numbers rivaling the World Cup finals. That’s despite never being hosted outside North America. As such, it is fair to say wrestling star John Cena surprised British fans after turning up in London to lobby for the WWE flagship event to come to the UK.

After the excitement went down, that got the wondering whether this incredible match could actually happen. Well, several MPs have agreed to lend their help to make that a reality. According to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on wrestling co-chair Alex Davies-Jones, the legendary wrestler turned Hollywood star John Cena’s appearance was stunning.

While talking to the press, Alex said that nobody would have predicted that John Cena would be coming to the UK to announce the possibility of hosting Wrestle Mania in Britain. Having Cena call for a Wrestle Mania in the UK was utterly incredible, getting the whole place buzzing with the excitement of the possibilities of what it means for wrestling fans.

Already, wrestling has millions of fans in the UK. As such, the possibility of hosting a Wrestle Mania event in the country will be great for the UK economy and future fans.

Some people are already speculating that John Cena’s speech on Saturday’s running of Money in The Bank tournament means that plans are underway to stage Wrestle Mania events in the UK. However, WWE Triple H refused to confirm the speculation when asked about it after the event.

While Triple H didn’t deny or confirm the allegation, he revealed that it’s not as simple as many wrestling fans may think. WWE requires countries and cities to pay them to host the events there so that they can enjoy the economic boost it offers. However, Pontypridd Labor MP, Alex revealed that it’s something they will be working on towards achieving.

Alex says she looking forward to seeing that happen in the near future as plans are already underway to make the dream come true. Currently, the APPG is talking about looking for ways into making the dream a reality in whatever way they can by facilitating such conversations.

Wrestle Mania is among the “big five” events in WWE, ranking along with Money in The Bank – the first major WWE tournament to be hosted in London over 2 decades ago. As such, wrestling fans in the UK are extremely excited about the possibility of enjoying moments going for Wrestle Mania events.