Jeff Hardy is coming to Detroit, plus an AEW departure
– Brian Pillman Jr.’s deal with AEW has expired and has exited the company.
– Jeff Hardy is coming to Detroit…
*BREAKING*
JEFF HARDY comes to GCW for the first time on August 4th in DETROIT!
Also Signed:
Lio Rush vs Mike Bailey
Komander vs Janela
Nick Gage
Blake Christian
Masha Slamovich
Gringo Loco
Bussy
+more
