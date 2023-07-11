Jeff Hardy is coming to Detroit, plus an AEW departure

– Brian Pillman Jr.’s deal with AEW has expired and has exited the company.

– Jeff Hardy is coming to Detroit…

*BREAKING*

JEFF HARDY comes to GCW for the first time on August 4th in DETROIT!

Also Signed:

Lio Rush vs Mike Bailey

Komander vs Janela

Nick Gage

Blake Christian

Masha Slamovich

Gringo Loco

Bussy

+more

Get Tix:https://t.co/b72ytTfn9n

Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Fri 8/4 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KdjpDBNdNI

