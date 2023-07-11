Final entrants in Blood & Guts match to be revealed tomorrow

The final two entrants in the Blood & Guts match will be revealed tomorrow night on Dynamite.

The fifth person of each faction – The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite – remain a mystery for now, although Kenny Omega did hint at recruiting someone, an old friend who cares about The Elite. Rumors are that it will be former NJPW star Kota Ibushi but at this point it’s anyones guess.

No hints have been given whatsoever as to who the last member of the BCC will be. Bryan Danielson is out with a broken forearm so someone else has to fill the void.

The Blood & Guts match will air on next week’s Dynamite live from Boston, with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita and one more member taking on Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and their mystery partner.