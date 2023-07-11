Drew McIntyre to film movie with Batista

Drew McIntyre will miss next week’s RAW because he will be filming a new non-WWE movie, according to PWInsider. McIntyre has been signed for a role in “The Killer’s Game,” a new action comedy film from Lionsgate.

The movie will also star WWE Legend Dave Bautista, Ice Cube, Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella. Deadline posted the following synopsis-

“Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

“The Killer’s Game” will begin filming in Budapest this summer, but the release date has not been announced as of now.