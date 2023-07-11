Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar for round three at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has challenged Brock Lesnar on Raw for a third match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

The series between Cody and Brock is tied at 1-1, with Cody winning the first match at Backlash in Puerto Rico and then Brock winning the second encounter at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The third match is expected to be a gimmick match, although what kind remains to be seen.

The Beast Incarnate will be answering Cody’s challenge next Monday on Raw.