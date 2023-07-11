Brian Pillman’s AEW contract expires

Brian Pillman Jr. is no longer with AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Pillman’s contract expired and it was not renewed. He has exited the company.

After runs on the indies and with MLW, Pillman debuted with AEW at Double or Nothing 2019, while still signed to MLW. He began working more AEW dates while MLW was taking time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, usually teaming with Griff Garrison as The Varsity Blonds. Pillman signed a full-time AEW deal on July 12, 2021, but that deal expired today.

Pillman has not wrestled since teaming with Brock Anderson for a loss to The Gunns at the non-televised AEW House Rules live event on May 13. His last AEW TV appearance came at the March 24 Dark tapings, where he and Anderson defeated Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth. Pillman’s last Rampage appearance was a loss to Swerve Strickland on February 3, and his last Dynamite appearance came at the House of The Dragon episode on August 17, 2022, where he and Garrison came up short against The Gunns.