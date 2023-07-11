AEW confirms Grand Slam tapings for September
AEW has announced that they will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday 9/20 for the live Grand Slam Dynamite and the Grand Slam Rampage tapings to air later in the week.
Tickets for the AEW Grand Slam 2023 tapings will go on sale Friday 7/28 at 10AM EST on the AEWTix.com website.
