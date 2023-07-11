AEW Collision viewers/rating for last week

AEW Collision drew 580,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 28.32% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 452,000 viewers for the third Collision episode.

The fourth episode of Collision drew a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 61.53% from the 0.13 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.21 key demo rating represents 279,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 62.21% from the 172,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode drew.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in a match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold in a Championship Eliminator match, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk in a match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which was the main event.