WWE Summer Slam 2023 beginning to take shape

Following the usual mix of drama and chaos at WWE Money in the Bank, attention naturally turns to the next event on the WWE calendar – Summer Slam 2023.

Whilst the bout for the WWE Heavyweight Championship will of course be the main draw at Ford Field, Detroit, the 2023 WWE Summer Slam promises to be packed with fights, most of which will settle some scores that have been raging throughout the year.

Few events on the calendar get tongues wagging in the way that the WWE Summer slam does, simply as the match ups and bouts aren’t declared until a couple of weeks before the event and with plenty of fighters jostling for position within the hierarchy, it makes for a fascinating time amongst WWE bookmakers.

With the WWE continuing to look to build its global brand in 2023, with key events held in Jeddah, London and Puerto Rico, a return to Detroit for Summer Slam is a tick in the box for plenty of hardcore American WWE fans.

The importance of the WWE Summer Slam cannot be understated in the global calendar, with the WWE now lining up at least 5 flagship events per year, for fans and wrestling punters to get stuck into. Now into it’s 35th year on the WWE calendar, it comes second only to Wrestlemania in terms of public interest and pay-per-view purchases.

The electric atmosphere at Ford Field in Detroit will only add to the carnival that is the 2023 WWE Summer Slam and some of the predicted match ups at the event have the potential to go down in WWE history.

With so much at stake, here are a few of the biggest potential bouts at WWE Summer Slam 2023:

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus

The bad blood fuelling between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus has been building up for months and with Stratus overcoming Lynch back in May, with some help from Zoey Stark, seeing these two icons of women’s wrestling face of will be one for the ages at the 2023 WWE Summer Slam.

LA Knight vs Logan Paul

Few characters in the public eye divide opinion as much as Logan Paul currently and his transition into the world of WWE has been a seamless one. In LA Knight, he looks to have an opponent that firstly knows what he is doing but who will secondly have the motivation to put on a show in Detroit and it promises to be another epic encounter.

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

One of the stories of 2023 has been the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar and with both men having won one fight each, a trilogy battle looks to be on the cards in Detroit. With plenty of bad blood too, this could be a real battle and the WWE futures of both men will hinge on the result.

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Placing exactly where Seth Rollins is at in the grand scheme of the WWE is tricky, with a marked shortage of credible opponents for him but in Dominik Mysterio, he looks set to face someone who really does rub him up the wrong way. Mysterio’s divisive character will be lapped up by the vocal Summer Slam crowd in Detroit and Rollins will be out to put on a show and secure the World Heavyweight Championship once more.