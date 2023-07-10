WWE Smackdown rating/viewers for last week

Friday’s live post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.561 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 2.03% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.510 million viewers for the taped Money In the Bank go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.76 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 10.14% from the previous week’s 0.69 rating. This past week’s 0.76 key demo rating represents 986,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.92% from the 897,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.69 key demo rating drew.

SmackDown drew the highest total audience since the post-Night of Champions episode on June 2, and the highest key demo since the December 25, 2020 episode, which had a NFL lead-in. Excluding that Christmas Day 2020 episode, this is the highest key demo since March 20, 2020. Friday’s SmackDown drew the second-highest total audience of the year so far. Friday’s show drew more than the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 2.03% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 10.14% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 20.29% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 61.70% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was also the post-Money In the Bank episode.

Friday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of SmackDown aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Money In the Bank fallout, The Usos putting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court as the 40 minute opener, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, WWE Hall of Famer Edge appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Sheamus. Edge vs. Waller ended up being the main event, but the show-closing segment featured The Bloodline.