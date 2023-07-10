Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig discuss season two of Heels

We recently had the pleasure to sit down with Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig from the STARZ hit television show Heels to talk about the upcoming season two.

Season two comes almost two years following the end of season one, a rare delay in between seasons for television shows.

“It’s above my pay grade man, I have no idea,” Amell said. Ludwig guessed that they “missed the mark” because Heels is a Summer show and they missed the Summer so they waited for the next one to come.

“It’s really lovely having your family ask ‘When the season’s coming out?’” joked Amell.

Season two has a bigger push for women’s wrestling and we asked if it was to maybe reflect the current wrestling scene or if it was a natural progression for the show.

Ludwig said it was a natural progression and their characters Jack and Ace had to come with the terms with the reality that women wrestlers were to a certain extent better than them. He added that it’s a great thing to see women’s wrestling getting better everywhere.

Amell gave credit to their co-star Kelli Berglund who plays the character of Crystal, saying that “Crystal pops, period” while putting her over as an actress and the writing of her character on the show.

Amell and Ludwig also discussed the bumps on the show, how they never get easier and to a degree, it’s worse than wrestling a regular match due to the several takes they have to do, Ludwig’s character Ace and his rollercoaster ride of the second season, and a funny interaction between Amell and other co-star Mike O’Malley and their 27 f-bombs in one minute!

Season two of Heels premieres on July 28 on STARZ. Season one is available to stream for free on STARZ.com.