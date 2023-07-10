Smackdown bumped to FS1 on July 21 due to FIFA Women’s World Cup

Smackdown on July 21 will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to FOX’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The network will air the live USWMNT game against Vietnam on that day at 9PM ET, which clashes with Smackdown’s usual broadcast time. Smackdown will air live at 8PM ET like normal that day, but over at FS1.

WWE’s success on FS1 isn’t that great, with the last time Smackdown airing there getting just 835,000 viewers in October of last year.