Report: Becky Lynch injured

Becky Lynch is injured and not cleared to compete, according to a new update from WRKDWrestlig. The announced match with Zoey Stark will not be happening on tonight’s RAW.

It was also reported by Fightful Select that Lynch may be cleared before tonight’s RAW, and then the match with Stark will take place.

There’s no word yet on when Lynch suffered the injury, or how long she might be out. She has not wrestled since the MITB Ladder Match on 7/1. She appeared on last week’s RAW for a promo segment with Stark & Trish Stratus. Lynch vs. Stratus has been planned for SummerSlam on 8/5.