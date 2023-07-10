Notes on Kenny Omega, Sgt. Slaughter/Lacey Evans, and Fred Rosser

– Kenny Omega challenges El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on July 15th. Spanish/English commentary options on FITE App…

Just a reminder, Kenny Omega challenges El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on July 15th. Spanish/English commentary options on FITE iPPV. pic.twitter.com/s6zUmgyFsN — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 10, 2023

– Fred Rosser (Darren Young in WWE) father has passed away at the age of 98…

My POP lived a long life, but not long enough and saying goodbye to my 98 years young POP is so hard. I will never ever forget how much you loved me and how much I learned from you.

I vow to keep your memory alive.

I'll miss your laughs, I'll miss your hugs, I'll miss your wisdom… pic.twitter.com/GqoXyzE8Qk — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) July 9, 2023

– Sgt. Slaughter’s daughter called out WWE star Lacey Evans over her new drill instructor ring attire. During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge podcast, Sgt. Slaughter addressed the matter…

“I kinda just dropped it. I didn’t watch it [Smackdown] any further. My daughter kinda got a little upset that now she’s coming out with the campaign cover [hat] on and she’s got a big cobra on the front of it, and she’s got her outfit on and showing a lot of cleavage.

To me, that’s selling sex. That’s not selling that you’re a tough S.O.B. from the Marine Corps. She should have a t-shirt on and have the combat boots on and have those fatigues on. If you wanna emulate Sgt. Slaughter and you’re from the Marine Corps and you’re a drill instructor, act like one. Be one.”