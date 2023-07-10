Notes on Kenny Omega, Sgt. Slaughter/Lacey Evans, and Fred Rosser

Kenny Omega challenges El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on July 15th. Spanish/English commentary options on FITE App…

Fred Rosser (Darren Young in WWE) father has passed away at the age of 98…

Sgt. Slaughter’s daughter called out WWE star Lacey Evans over her new drill instructor ring attire. During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge podcast, Sgt. Slaughter addressed the matter…

“I kinda just dropped it. I didn’t watch it [Smackdown] any further. My daughter kinda got a little upset that now she’s coming out with the campaign cover [hat] on and she’s got a big cobra on the front of it, and she’s got her outfit on and showing a lot of cleavage.

To me, that’s selling sex. That’s not selling that you’re a tough S.O.B. from the Marine Corps. She should have a t-shirt on and have the combat boots on and have those fatigues on. If you wanna emulate Sgt. Slaughter and you’re from the Marine Corps and you’re a drill instructor, act like one. Be one.”

  1. Phil brooks says:
    July 10, 2023 at 5:25 am

    so the fake drill instructor is telling the actual Marine what’s appropriate?

