Notes on Jim Ross, Brian Cage, Gail Kim, and Gisele Shaw

– Impact Wrestling duo of Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw were the first team eliminated on Season 9 of The Amazing Race Canada, per Yahoo! Life. CTV Television also interviewed Kim and Shaw on Season 9, which you can see below:

– JR’s AEW contract is expiring soon via Grilling JR Podcast….

“I will be back. I will continue working. My contract with AEW is still in place. I don’t have a lot of time left on it, but I’ve got enough. I’m not concerned about that. Either I’m retained, or I’m not. I’m just gonna take it a day at a time and see how it works out. But I enjoy working for AEW. It’s fun to be part of a startup. I said that when I was hired. It’s great to see all these young guys start to come into their own, and I’d love to be there for the rest of the journey to help guide them along the way, almost in a talent relations type situation. I enjoy helping these kids.”

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Brian Cage was asked if he feels “under-appreciated” in the company and here was his response…

“In certain regards, yes. With our core audience at AEW, I feel they almost hate on me because of all those attributes [size, charisma, mic work, athleticism], I almost feel like that screams WWE. In some regards, it’s almost like anti-me, ‘He doesn’t belong here. He’s too jacked, he does this,’ which are all positives in my book, but it feels like ‘I’m on the wrong team.’ I can toot my own horn and say, they can’t be me, so they’d rather attach on to a Darby Allin or someone they can live more viciously through as opposed to someone like me.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)