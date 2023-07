Congratulations WWE Superstar Nikki Cross who took to Twitter announcing she officially has her master’s degree..

Very happy ❤️🤗😊 #Classof2023 👩🏻‍🎓 Congratulations to all the graduates and thank you so much to all the teaching and academic staff ☺️ pic.twitter.com/VyaZR7WGeW — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) July 10, 2023