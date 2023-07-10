News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY as the Road to SummerSlam continues. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face in the ring

* Chad Gable and Otis host Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri

* Cody Rhodes delivers a “special” or “nightmare” message to Brock Lesnar