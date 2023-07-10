New WWE Raw match for tonight

WWE announced the following for tonight’s Raw in Buffalo-

“Dirty” Dom gets another crack at Seth “Freakin” Rollins

One week after facing World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Dominik Mysterio will get another chance at The Visionary. Last week’s match with The Architect ended in disqualification, as Damian Priest attacked Rollins, causing Mysterio to lose the match.

Things are tense in The Judgment Day. After the match last week, “Señor Money in the Bank” Priest attempted to cash in on the champion, but fellow Judgment Day member Finn Bálor arrived to beat up on Rollins as well, allowing The Visionary to escape with his title reign intact.

With relations appearing to sour within The Judgment Day, can Dominik Mysterio rely on his friends in his rematch with the World Heavyweight Champion?