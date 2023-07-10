LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes an angry Finn Balor, by himself. Samantha Irvin does the introduction as we see replays from what happened last week with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day.

The music stops and fans boo as Balor paces the ring. The way things went down at Money In the Bank still don’t sit well with him. His issues with Rollins are still not resolved because of Damian Priest. Balor says his name again and goes to speak but the music hits and out comes Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to loud boos.

Ripley says we can talk about any issues we have in the back. She enters the ring as Dominik waits at ringside. Balor says his issues aren’t with Ripley or Mysterio. He goes on about what Priest did at Money In the Bank, saying Priest hijacked his chance to win the title. Ripley tells Balor to calm down, they will discuss this in the back, and Balor says he’s calm. Ripley lowers Balor’s mic and the crowd takes notice. An angry Balor now storms out of the ring and to the back.

Ripley says what we just saw is their business and all we need to know is that The Judgment Day still runs RAW. She challenges anyone to come test that because she is WWE’s most dominant woman, and tonight her Latino Heat will take Rollins out. Dominik goes to speak but the boos are too much. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins to a big pop. Rollins has a plate of chicken wings. Dominik yells for the music to be cut, he won’t be disrespected like this. Rollins tells Dominik to shut up because we came to party, to eat Buffalo wings, and watch The Judgment Day implode. Rollins laughs at the idea of Dominik defeating him tonight. Rollins goes on and tosses the mic as his music starts up. Fans sing and Rollins looks on from the stage, enjoying his wings.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Damian Priest is backstage talking with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Priest says that went how he expected. Ripley says she expected another outcome but Priest and Finn Balor just need to squash their issues. Priest says he has already tried talking to Finn but he will try again, for Ripley. We go back to the ring and Matt Riddle is already out with McIntyre. Out next comes Imperium – Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. We see how McIntyre returned last week.

The bell rings as Kaiser goes at it with Riddle. They go at it and Kaiser grounds Riddle. They take it to the corner but Riddle ends up hitting two big gutwrench suplexes. Drew tags in but Kaiser quickly tags out.

Vinci tags in and tangles with Drew now. Drew with a big clothesline and slam. Riddle tags in for the double team as McIntyre launches Riddle onto Vinci but he kicks out at 2. Kaiser comes back in to take control but Riddle catches him on the ropes with an armbar in the corner as the referee deals with McIntyre. Vinci ends up dropkicking Riddle while the referee deals with Kaiser. Kaiser then hits a dropkick of his own as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER looks on as Vinci works Riddle over. Riddle with a crucifix pin but Vinci comes right back with a big boot for 2. Kaiser tags back in and ends up trading big strikes in the middle of the ring.

Kaiser wins the exchange with a big uppercut, then knocks Drew off the apron. Riddle drops Kaiser with the overhead kick and they both go down. Drew returns to the apron and he’s fired up. Vinci tags back in with a big powerbomb to Riddle. They go for the Imperium Bomb but Riddle blocks it.

Drew tags in and unloads on Vinci and Kaiser. Drew hits all his signature offense on Vinci and kips-up for a pop, staring out at GUNTHER. Drew powerbombs Vinci and makes sure GUNTHER sees. This leads to GUNTHER pulling Drew out of the ring while the referee is dealing with Vinci and Kaiser.

Riddle runs and leaps off the steel step, taking GUNTHER down for the save. McIntyre ducks Vinci in the ring and levels him with a Claymore Kick. Riddle applies the ankle lock on Kaiser as Drew covers Vinci for the pin to win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

– After the match, McIntyre and Riddle stand tall to celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Imperium is on the stage now. GUNTHER yells at Vinci and walks off. Vinci looks to Kaiser for support, but Kaiser shakes his head and also walks off.

– The Judgment Day are backstage. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are here to talk but Rhea Ripley tells them to stop acting like kids, talk one at a time… Priest is first. He goes on about how he didn’t mean to cost Balor the title at Money In the Bank, he wanted him to win and would never cash in on him. He says we can go back to running RAW or… Balor interrupts and says we can have a clean slate under one condition… Balor says he still has issues with Seth Rollins, and those are first. Priest is OK with that, and tells Balor to have at it. They agree that things are cool between them. Priest says he knows Balor can beat Rollins, he knows Balor will be champion. Priest then raises his Money In the Bank briefcase and says either way, it’s covered. Balor looks on as Priest and the others leave.

– Back from a break and we see what happened with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

– Jackie Redmond is backstage with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens now. She asks what’s next for the champs. They talk about already dealing with Imperium and Pretty Deadly, but being open to new challengers, including Judgment Day and Alpha Academy, among others. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walk up, and she’s not happy with how the champs didn’t say “The” Judgment Day. Ripley goes on about how they, any pairing, can take the titles from Owens and Zayn at any time they want. She says they can also take all of the gold in WWE. Ripley says that starts tonight when Dominik smashes Seth Rollins’ head in over and over. She mentions that Dominik never gets tired because he focused on his cardio while in prison. Ripley and Dominik walk off. Zayn asks Owens what that meant, and Owens says Dominik probably ran around the prison yard. Zayn whispers in Owens’ ear, telling him what he thinks it meant.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The boos pick up as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder Mahal narrates a new hype video for Indus Sher. Mahal says victory is at all costs, and with victory comes survival. He goes on and says victory is an illusion of fools, so believe you can survive… your war cry will be the voice under our feet. Veer and Sanga are re-introduced, and they are coming to RAW. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for this non-title match. Rollins struts around ringside as fans sing his song. He looks ahead to Ripley as she distracts him, which allows Dominik to attack from behind.

Dominik beats on Rollins but Rollins fights back and chases him to the barrier as they continue fighting. Finn Balor and Damian Priest suddenly attack from behind, coming from the crowd. Priest sends Rollins into the announce table. Fans chant “Dom you suck!” as the beatdown on Rollins continues. The music hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to assist Rollins.

Rollins runs back in with a steel chair as Balor and Priest retreat. Rollins smacks Dominik with the chair to knock him out of the ring. Fans sing for Rollins as he stands in the ring with Owens and Zayn, staring out at The Judgment Day.

– We see recent happenings with Logan Paul and Ricochet. Paul is now shown walking backstage as we see GUNTHER reprimanding Giovanni Vinci in the background. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for later is The Judgment Day vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet. He takes the mic and gives a shout-out to Buffalo.

Ricochet starts talking about how he does what he does for the fans, but tonight he’s here for one person – Logan Paul. He praises Paul for what he’s already accomplished in WWE, and their paths have crossed on multiple occasions… but one time was after the Money In the Bank match when Paul jumped him backstage, all because Paul didn’t get his way. Ricochet is actually cool with that, but he is not cool with Paul going using his podcast platform to talk to his fans and tell them about Ricochet being unprofessional when Paul said he himself didn’t know what he was doing in the MITB match. Ricochet calls Paul out, telling him to come say that to his face.

The music hits and out comes Paul to boos. Paul insults Ricochet, saying he looks like a little boy. He also insults Buffalo, but then praises Ricochet for his in-ring work as a human highlight reel, saying it’s fireworks when they get together. Paul says he still stands by what he said on his podcast… Ricochet and all his cronies cared so much about Logan losing the match, more than actually winning for themselves, so that is unprofessional. Ricochet goes on and says no one wanted Paul near the briefcase. He says Paul keeps throwing around the word “unprofessional” but Ricochet would not be standing in the center of this ring with a 20 year career if he was unprofessional.