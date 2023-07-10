Liv Morgan and Scarlett pretty in pink at Barbie’s world premiere event in LA

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Scarlett Bordeaux were at the Barbie world premiere event yesterday which was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

The two ran the red carpet, with Morgan carrying the WWE Women’s Tag Team title with her. Both had the color pink – obviously – in their outfits and looked absolutely stunning.

The biggest names in Hollywood also attended, including Barbie herself Margot Robbie and her co-star Ryan Gosling.

You can check out the photos below.