Jerry Lawler off upcoming convention

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will no longer be appearing at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC next month.

As we’ve noted, Lawler suffered a massive stroke at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, February 6. He was hospitalized, and experienced issues with paralysis and his speech, but a few weeks later he was allowed to go back home to Memphis, and has been recovering since then. Bill Apter noted in late June that The King was doing “much better” than he was three weeks before. In an update, T-Mart Promotions has just announced that Lawler is not healthy enough to appear at their big convention in Charlotte next month. They issued the following update: