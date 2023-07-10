Edge mentioned a name he wasn’t allowed to bring up?

During the July 7th edition of WWE Smackdown, Edge mentioned that he teamed up with Sable at the 1998 Summerslam PPV. This was a rare occasion where Sable’s name was brought up on WWE programming.

During a recent virtual autograph signing, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson noted the following…

“You’re not even allowed to mention her name. I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before [the ceremony] they told me, ‘Oh by the way, you’re not allowed to mention her name.’”

Wilson and Sable worked together in WWE and were on the cover of Playboy magazine. Sable, who is married to Brock Lesnar, has kept a low profile since leaving WWE in 2004.