AEW Rampage rating/viewers for last week

Friday’s taped 100th edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 368,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 18.22% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 450,000 viewers for the post-Forbidden Door II show.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 7.69% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.18% from the 171,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with three others. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 18.22% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 7.69% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 14.01% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 20% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped Fyter Fest go-home episode.

Friday’s 100th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver) vs. The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Page) in the opener, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia vs. Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy in a first round match in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir, plus Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal in a first round match in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, which was the main event.