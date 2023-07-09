Title match announced for AEW Battle of the Belts

Jul 9, 2023 - by James Walsh

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that the TNT title will be defended at AEW Battle of the Belts VII. Current champion Luchasaurus will take on Shawn Spears. This will be the first defense for the champion, who won the belt on the debut episode of Collision.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Charlette Renegade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal