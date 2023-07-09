Spoilers: ROH TV Taping results from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:
*Big Bill pinned Serpentico.
*ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission.
*The Righteous & Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards & Levi Knight & Michael Allen Richard Clark. Evil Uno came out and sat at ringside, watching.
*Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall.
*Dalton Castle pinned Tony Nese.
*Shane Taylor pinned Shawn Dean.
*The Kingdom defeated The Boys.
*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Christopher Daniels & Darius Martin & Matt Sydal.