Spoilers: ROH TV Taping results from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Big Bill pinned Serpentico.

*ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission.

*The Righteous & Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards & Levi Knight & Michael Allen Richard Clark. Evil Uno came out and sat at ringside, watching.

*Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall.

*Dalton Castle pinned Tony Nese.

*Shane Taylor pinned Shawn Dean.

*The Kingdom defeated The Boys.

*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Christopher Daniels & Darius Martin & Matt Sydal.