Solo Sikoa says MITB was his “WrestleMania moment” so far

In a post on social media, Solo Sikoa wrote that Money In The Bank was his “WrestleMania moment” so far and something he will always cherish and remember forever.

“To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and better thing is we did it against each other as family,” he wrote. “I learned from all 3 of them since I started on the main [roster] and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position.

Solo noted that he traveled the world and main evented many premium live events with them but Money In The Bank was history.

“So many emotions before and after. But I’m very thankful and happy I got to do it with family. This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget,” he concluded.