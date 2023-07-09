Owen Hart tournament finals set
CM Punk has finally defeated Samoa Joe.
After a back and forth encounter where it appeared Punk used a little rope-a-dope technique on Joe, the two battled to where Punk went for the GTS on Joe but Joe slipped behind and went for his choke. Punk dropped down and a roll up resulted in a 3 count. After the match, the two shook hands but Joe double-crossed Punk and choked him out resulting in FTR making the save.
Punk will now face Ricky Starks in the finals in Calgary, Alberta, Canada next Saturday night.
