Notes on Ricardo Rodriguez, Mustafa Ali, and Satoshi Kojima

– Mustafa Ali gets a North American Championship shot against Wes Lee, at Great American Bash, July 30.

– New Japan star Satoshi Kojima, whom lost in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to CM Punk, took to social media say his dream match would be against Samoa Joe.

– Former WWE wrestler Ricardo Rodriguez, now using the name Jesus Rodriguez, is now in MLW as a wrestler and a producer. He appeared at last night’s MLW Never Say Never event in Philadephia. Rodriguez will work the TV taping as he teams with the FBI against Microman and the Mane Event.