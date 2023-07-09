Notes on Alex Kane, Breeze, and R-Truth

Jul 9, 2023 - by James Walsh

– Alex Kane has defeated Alex Hammerstone to become the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Kane’s victory brings an end to Alex Hammerstone’s 644-day reign as the Champion.

– Breeze (Tyler Breeze WWE) is the new NGW Heavyweight Champion (Knoxville Tennessee)

– PWInsider reports that R-Truth was spotted being in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week, likely being checked on to see how soon he can return to the ring.

