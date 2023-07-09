Notes on Alex Kane, Breeze, and R-Truth
– Alex Kane has defeated Alex Hammerstone to become the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion.
Kane’s victory brings an end to Alex Hammerstone’s 644-day reign as the Champion.
– Breeze (Tyler Breeze WWE) is the new NGW Heavyweight Champion (Knoxville Tennessee)
…. @MmmGorgeous is your new @NextGenTN Champion…. pic.twitter.com/Q4hnOxEvZ3
— NGW: Tennessee (@NextGenTN) July 9, 2023
– PWInsider reports that R-Truth was spotted being in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week, likely being checked on to see how soon he can return to the ring.