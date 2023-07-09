Notes on AEW Collision, Sadie Gibbs, Logan Paul, and Ian Riccaboni

– According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery are more interested on how Collision ranks over what the actual viewership is and are expecting it to rank similar to Dynamite does on a weekly basis. It’s being said WBD considers being in the top 5 every week a success. People within Warner Bros. Discovery has told Fightful that they’re certainly aware that Collision will face stiff competition for Saturday nights, especially in the fall months (due to major sports). Collision’s ability to rank high every week will be integral towards AEW landing a new media rights deal.

– It’s been confirmed, ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni will be filling in for Kevin Kelly on Collision while Kelly does his commitments for New Japan’s G1 Climax show.

– Congratulations to former star AEW Sadie Gibbs on getting engaged. Due to travel restrictions Gibbs retired from pro wrestling in April 2021.

– The FDA has been asked to investigate Logan Paul and KSI’s ‘Prime Energy’ drink for elevated levels of caffeine. One bottle contains 200 milligrams per 12 ounces, equivalent to half a dozen Coke cans.