Fuego Del So opening a wrestling school
Former AEW star Fuego Del So took to Facebook today to announce that he will in fact be opening a wrestling school in Oklahoma.
Del So’s contract with AEW was not renewed recently and both parties parted ways under good terms.
Tried to talk myself out of it. Convinced myself I wasn’t qualified yet, but looking at the options in my state I realized I have a ton of knowledge to pass on and how big of a help I could be. With the proper curriculum and mentorship from successful trainers, why not do it. https://t.co/KPsHNEmpak
— Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) July 9, 2023