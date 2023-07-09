Fuego Del So opening a wrestling school

Jul 9, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Former AEW star Fuego Del So took to Facebook today to announce that he will in fact be opening a wrestling school in Oklahoma.

Del So’s contract with AEW was not renewed recently and both parties parted ways under good terms.

