Bully Ray critiques issues with AEW Programming
During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray critiqued the on-air AEW product for always assuming the audience knows and understand what is going on and that they only caters to their fanbase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Bully Ray on the necessity in reminding and spoon feeding the audience: “You have to remind the fanbase, and spoon-feed them. One of the things that I think AEW takes for granted is that their audience knows everything at every time. Great. Assume your audience doesn’t know, so just in case there are people that don’t know, or — even better — just in case you have new viewers, you can bring them up to speed.” Bully pointed out that recapping events from previous weeks is something that WWE does better than any other promotion, and it’s something AEW should work to improve at.”
That’s OK but he fails to mention WWE do it too much also, almost on the point of the thing they show becoming boring.
One thing WWE don’t seem to do anymore is a recap from what happened last week on the opening. Every Raw and Smackdown had a “last Thursday night”, “last Monday night”… and proceeded to show something exciting happening where tonight it continues.
AEW should do that and part of what Bubba says but not to WWE’s extent.