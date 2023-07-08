WWE returning to Saudi Arabia, Former WWE superstar retiring, plus MJF, Cole, and Shida notes

– WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for a premium live event on Saturday, November 4. WWE has yet to officially announce it publicly.

– Congratulations to Hikaru Shida (last night on Rampage) for securing the 1,000th win for all the AEW Women’s Division since the start of the company.

– After 25 years in the pro wrestling industry Jimmy Yang (42) will be retiring. After he travels abroad to Japan with his daughter Jazzy Yang for her Noah debut July 15.

– Even though MJF is “sick”, apparently he and Adam Cole still will be on Dynamite this week.

